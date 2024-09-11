Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT stock opened at $210.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $229.03.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.22.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

