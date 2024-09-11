Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $195.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.31. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

