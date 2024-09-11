Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 97 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $671,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,165 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,887,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 12,282.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 472,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468,567 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM opened at $205.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.93.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

