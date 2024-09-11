Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AA. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 252.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AA. UBS Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.42. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $45.48.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

