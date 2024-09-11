Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,379,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,690,000 after purchasing an additional 227,252 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after buying an additional 146,971 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,842,000 after buying an additional 78,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,427,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,310,000 after acquiring an additional 30,635 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,994,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.57.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

