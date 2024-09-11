Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 789 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.1 %

Pfizer stock opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of -495.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

