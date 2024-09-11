Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.61

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.61 and last traded at $18.61, with a volume of 4650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GES shares. StockNews.com cut Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Guess? Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Guess? during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Guess? by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 153,954 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Guess? by 830.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 440,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 393,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Guess? by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,503,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,795,000 after acquiring an additional 85,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guess? in the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

