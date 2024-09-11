Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives $37.55 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. Mizuho increased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HASI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 41,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,322.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HASI opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 13.27 and a quick ratio of 13.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Free Report

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.