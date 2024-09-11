Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Critical Contrast

Hanryu (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hanryu and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanryu N/A -93.86% -52.47% Magnite -0.83% 3.74% 1.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hanryu and Magnite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanryu 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnite 0 0 10 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magnite has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 34.98%. Given Magnite’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magnite is more favorable than Hanryu.

0.2% of Hanryu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Magnite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hanryu and Magnite’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanryu $790,000.00 13.83 -$9.29 million N/A N/A Magnite $649.22 million 2.76 -$159.18 million ($0.64) -19.97

Hanryu has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Magnite.

Summary

Magnite beats Hanryu on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanryu

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Seoul, South Korea.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers. It markets its solutions through sales teams that operate from various locations. The company was formerly known as The Rubicon Project, Inc. and changed name to Magnite, Inc. in July 2020. Magnite, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

