Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,799,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $859,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 44.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,226,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,466 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Waste Management by 85.6% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,561,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,234,000 after acquiring an additional 720,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Waste Management by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,521,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.83.

WM opened at $208.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.71 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

