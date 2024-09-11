Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 118 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $551.76 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $552.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

