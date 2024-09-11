Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 1,690 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $22.55 and a 52-week high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $775.73 million, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.