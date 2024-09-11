Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Buys 5,699 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.3% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,956,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 114.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,568,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,017,000 after buying an additional 1,907,716 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $233,788,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $228,212,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 24.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,560,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $177.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.95.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.