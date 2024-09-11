Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after acquiring an additional 310,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Carrier Global
In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Carrier Global Trading Up 1.6 %
CARR opened at $71.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $73.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.
