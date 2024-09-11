Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Grows Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,372,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,014,000 after purchasing an additional 184,961 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,737,000 after buying an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after buying an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,677,000 after buying an additional 36,591 shares during the period.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $109.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.72. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.
Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Verint Systems’ AI Bots Revolutionize Customer Service Efficiency
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Unlock Private Equity Opportunities for All Investors
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Redfin Stock a Buy? Housing Market Recovery Could Fuel Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.