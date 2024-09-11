Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $461,000 Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,458,000 after acquiring an additional 520,677 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,417,822 shares of company stock worth $822,731,096. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 182.71% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dell Technologies



Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

