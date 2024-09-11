Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $9.82 Million Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.1% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $458.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.60. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

