Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,405,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,435,194,000 after buying an additional 244,008 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8 %

Adobe stock opened at $574.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADBE. Melius cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

