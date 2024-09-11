Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Sells 434 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.88.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

