Head to Head Analysis: LandBridge (NYSE:LB) and Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) and LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marine Petroleum Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A LandBridge 0 2 6 0 2.75

LandBridge has a consensus price target of $33.71, indicating a potential upside of 1.89%. Given LandBridge’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LandBridge is more favorable than Marine Petroleum Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.65 million 4.62 $1.38 million $0.40 9.53 LandBridge N/A N/A N/A $3.56 9.24

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marine Petroleum Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LandBridge. LandBridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marine Petroleum Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of LandBridge shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and LandBridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.95% 83.39% 83.39% LandBridge N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust beats LandBridge on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About LandBridge

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas. LandBridge Company LLC operates as a subsidiary of LandBridge Holdings LLC.

