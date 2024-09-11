Head-To-Head Survey: Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) versus Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) and Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rumble and Viant Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rumble -163.37% -54.31% -44.57% Viant Technology -0.33% -7.39% -5.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of Viant Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 72.9% of Rumble shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Viant Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rumble $80.96 million 25.99 -$116.42 million ($0.64) -8.45 Viant Technology $243.25 million 2.63 -$3.44 million ($0.12) -83.92

This table compares Rumble and Viant Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Viant Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Rumble. Viant Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rumble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Rumble has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viant Technology has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rumble and Viant Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rumble 0 2 0 0 2.00 Viant Technology 0 1 4 0 2.80

Rumble presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. Viant Technology has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.18%. Given Rumble’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Rumble is more favorable than Viant Technology.

Summary

Viant Technology beats Rumble on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc. operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform. The company also offers Holistic, an omnichannel DSP for marketers and their agencies to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; Viant Identity Graph, which reduces or eliminates the need for cookies by enabling matching of people-based identifiers that anchor digital identifiers that allows marketers to reach targeted consumers in a privacy-conscious manner; and Direct Access, a path optimization program. In addition, it provides campaign analysis and data intelligence tool that empowers customers with differentiated insights, including conversion lift, multi-touch attribution, foot-traffic data reports, digital-out-of-home lift, sales reporting, and ROAS analytics; and self-service platform that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure. The company sells its platform through a direct sales team focused on business development in various markets. It serves purchasers of programmatic advertising inventory; and large, independent, and mid-market advertising agencies, as well as marketers. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

