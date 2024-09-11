Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 28,929 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 1,160.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OVV. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,732,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Ovintiv by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 245,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 24,839 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 480.8% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 18.56%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.56.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

