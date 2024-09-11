Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 5,980 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 10,872.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total value of $6,172,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

TMO stock opened at $624.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $587.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $579.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.