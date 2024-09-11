Headlands Technologies LLC Has $2.48 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,555 shares of company stock valued at $24,267,737. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $484.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $460.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.84. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97. The company has a market cap of $171.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

