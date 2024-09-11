Headlands Technologies LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,512 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,094,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,560 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11,793.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 6,406,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,369 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,039,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,811 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $671,392,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,879,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,445,000 after acquiring an additional 188,443 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $172.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $175.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

