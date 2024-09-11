Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $1.67 Million in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 61,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,932,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $27.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $27.64.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. Analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

