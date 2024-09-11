Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 25,624 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 134,863.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,573,864. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.85. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $78.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 23.71% and a negative return on equity of 2,160.10%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile



Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.



