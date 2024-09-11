Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,163,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,747 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,062,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $125,389,000 after buying an additional 555,362 shares during the period. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC now owns 952,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,863,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 873,977 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $56,476,000 after acquiring an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 33.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 726,470 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 183,301 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.8 %

BUD opened at $64.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.12.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.