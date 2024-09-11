Headlands Technologies LLC Raises Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 61.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPST. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstart during the second quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Upstart by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Upstart by 144.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

UPST opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.02. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.23.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $127.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. Upstart’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,898,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chief Legal Officer Scott Darling sold 7,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $281,464.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,876.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 45,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $1,838,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 878,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,898,165.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,959 shares of company stock worth $5,938,419 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

