Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

