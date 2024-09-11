HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.16. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2026 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

HQY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $74.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $61.81 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.56.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $43,482,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HealthEquity by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after buying an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at $7,828,000. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

