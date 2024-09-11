Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.58

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.58 and traded as high as C$1.30. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$1.30, with a volume of 2,500 shares.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$63.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Helix BioPharma

Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.

