Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HNNAZ stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.

About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026

hennessy advisors, inc. is the publicly traded investment manager of the hennessy funds. the company serves clients with integrity, honesty and candor. hennessy advisors’ strength lies in their disciplined investment style and commitment to managing their mutual funds for the benefit of their shareholders.

