Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (HNNAZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 13th

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HNNAZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
HNNAZ stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $22.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99.
About Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors, Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Safe Stocks with Safe Dividends for Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors Inc. 4.875% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.