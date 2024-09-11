Hess (NYSE:HES) Sets New 12-Month Low at $124.26

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $124.26 and last traded at $124.26, with a volume of 185044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.53.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hess to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Hess from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.93. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 47.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

