HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 203 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 242,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 7,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 300,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 116,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $82.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.