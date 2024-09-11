HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 117,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of -31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.45.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 57,300 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $295,208.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

