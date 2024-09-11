HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $488.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $458.12 and its 200-day moving average is $459.86. The stock has a market cap of $453.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $359.77 and a twelve month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,998,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943,467 shares of company stock valued at $431,056,895 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.