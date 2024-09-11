HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the second quarter worth $349,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $115.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.62. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $89.59 and a twelve month high of $117.97. The company has a market capitalization of $459.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

