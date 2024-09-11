HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,540 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5,772.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,584 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

Target Stock Down 1.7 %

TGT stock opened at $148.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.