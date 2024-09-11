HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,948 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 75.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,788 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.9 %

Walmart stock opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $633.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,513,707 shares of company stock valued at $797,374,003 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.