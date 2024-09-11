HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 23,614 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,614 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.1% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance
SCHM stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.88.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
