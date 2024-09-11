HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,527 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 88,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 160,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,946 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000.

ISTB opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $47.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1598 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

