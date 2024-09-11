HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 435 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $124.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.