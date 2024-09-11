HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,377 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE RF opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.