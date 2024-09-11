HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0005

HI (HI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, HI has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $267,683.01 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009309 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00013804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,729.34 or 0.99885096 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007965 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00048279 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $282,613.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

