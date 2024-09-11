Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 74,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $2,694,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGV. StockNews.com cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $71.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $34.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

