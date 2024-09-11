ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Trading Up 4.1%

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.38 and last traded at $292.00. Approximately 109,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 554,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.48.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICLR shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on ICON Public from $349.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.33 and a 200-day moving average of $319.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public Limited will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICON Public by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after acquiring an additional 13,163 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

