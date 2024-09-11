Ignition (FBTC) Price Reaches $56,247.25 on Top Exchanges

Ignition (FBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $22.44 million and $198,102.41 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $56,247.25 or 1.00813345 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Token Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 1,098 tokens and its circulating supply is 399 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 1,099.27816526. The last known price of Ignition is 56,885.45423125 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $92,156.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

