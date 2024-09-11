Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Holdings Lifted by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,505,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after buying an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after buying an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 2,232.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after buying an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $317,267,000 after buying an additional 204,043 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $124.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $159.28.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 68.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

