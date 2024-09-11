Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Inari Medical from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Inari Medical

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 805,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,388,753.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,074. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in Inari Medical by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,462,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,145,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 1,219.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 364,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NARI opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. Inari Medical has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $69.40. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.27 and a beta of 1.00.

About Inari Medical

(Get Free Report

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.